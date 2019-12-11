Bay Future Announces Plans to Attract Business
Bay Future President & CEO Trevor Keyes leading the 'Drive Forward' Luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bay City. (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Bay Future kicked off a 2.5 Million dollar economic development plan Wednesday.
President and CEO of Bay Future Trevor Keyes introduced the plan as a way to bring new business to Bay County, while increasing support for businesses already in the area.
He says the plan is a big partnership between already established businesses and community leaders.
Co-Chairs Clarence Sevillian and Peter Shaheen went through steps of the five-part five-year plan:
-drive existing businesses in the county to grow
-drive new businesses to come to the area
-providing locations and sites for new businesses looking to start from the ground up
-motivate workforce growth
-increase communication between regional and local efforts
Bay Future Partners were asked to share the amount already raised towards the $2.5M budget goal (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
They added said it would cost $2.5 million dollars to enact…
…but then shared Bay Future and local partners have already raised $1.3 million of the needed funds.
Keyes said the plan is a great way for established partners to collaborate to grow the business base, while growing the wage base in Bay County.