Bay County’s Second Recreational Marijuana Business Begins Sales
(Alpha Media file photo)
Thursday, January 2, a second marijuana business in Bay County began recreational sales, and a third is on its way.
Nature’s Medicines at 3480 E. North Union Rd. follows Roots Provisioning with a state license to sell marijuana recreationally. Roots began its recreational sales on December 27, 2019.
The third business, Puff Cannabis Company at 1680 Marquette Ave., has been approved by the state to sell recreational pot, though it isn’t known when the business will start to do so.So far, recreational sales around Michigan have generated six and a half million dollars, resulting in more than a million dollars in tax revenue.