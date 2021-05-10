Bay County Updates COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance, Expands Vaccine Clinic Times
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
The Bay County Health Department has announced it’s changing current COVID-19 quarantine timelines to 10 days effective immediately. The department said they’re making the change to help with compliance, and for consistency with most other Michigan counties, which have recently done so. It is also retroactive, meaning those currently ordered under a 14-day quarantine may cut their time to 10 days, provided they’re asymptomatic and not a household contact. Household contacts are subject to quarantine for the time period of the exposure, plus 10 days for subsequent quarantine.
The Bay County Health Department said with the high transmission rate of COVID-19 variants, vaccination is more important than ever. They have modified vaccination clinic schedules to include evening clinics at the Health Department on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. The Delta College Drive Thru Clinic will also be open Tuesday, May 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and at the Bay County Community Center this coming Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. You can find a list of vaccine clinics in Bay County this month by visiting the health department website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health/COVID19/Vaccine-Clinic-Information.aspx