Bay County Treasurer Planning Retirement

The search is on for a new Bay County Treasurer as Richard Brzezinski is preparing to retire effective February First.

Brzezinski has had a 24 year career with the County, including 14 as Treasurer. His duties include accounting for and investing County revenue and handling delinquent tax collections which became more challenging and contributed to his retirement decision.

The deadline for applications is January 24th with interviews slated for January 28th and 29th. A selection is expected shortly after that.

As for Brzezinski, he and his wife who’s also retired will split time between homes in Bay County and Florida. They’ll live just 10 minutes from the Detroit Tigers spring training complex in Lakeland.