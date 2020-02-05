Bay County To Proceed With New Bathhouse At Pinconning Park
An agreement between Bay County and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will allow construction to proceed on a new bathhouse at Pinconning Park.
County Executive Jim Barcia says the project including more showers and restrooms is badly needed to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors.
Barcia added Bay County received a state grant worth over $84,000 for the facility to be located in the park’s day use area. Bay County’s 25% contribution will be in-kind labor estimated at just over $28,000.
The proposal passed the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.