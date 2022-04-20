Bay County Spring Aerial Mosquito Treatment Begins This Week

Bay County Mosquito Control starts its annual spring aerial treatment to control mosquito larvae in flooded woodlots on Friday, April 22. Four yellow and white aircraft will be working out of James Clements Airport. Bay County residents may notice the lowflying planes over wooded areas between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., for 7 to 10 days, weather permitting.
The planes will apply a granular insecticide known as BTI to over 50,000 acres of flooded woodlots in Bay County to control spring species of mosquito larvae breeding in the water. Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt notes that “BTI has been used in Bay County’s spring aerial treatment for nearly forty years due to its environmental compatibility and low risk to non-target species. It is a
naturally-occurring product containing a bacterium that specifically controls mosquito larvae, blackflies, and fungus gnats. It will not impact non-target organisms such humans, pets, birds, fish, and other aquatic organisms.”
In another effort to reduce mosquito habitats in Bay County, two scrap tire collections will be held for residents this summer, on Saturday, June 4 at Bay County Mosquito Control, and Saturday, August 6, at Fraser Township Hall. Both will run from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Up to 10 passenger car-sized tires without rims per household will be accepted at the events.
From spring through fall, Bay County Mosquito Control recommends that residents protect themselves from mosquito bites by applying insect repellent before going outside when mosquitoes are active to reduce the threat of West Nile virus and other emerging mosquito-borne diseases.