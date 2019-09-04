Bay County Sheriff Deputies Getting A New Partner
Bay County Sheriff deputies will soon have another tool to do their job in the field.
Undersheriff Chris Mausolf describes the new device that could help deputies identify uncooperative suspects. If the individual is in the Michigan State Police database system it will show a photo of the person and criminal history.
Mausolf said the device could also help when an unidentified person is found dead in the county.
The mobile device is being purchased with money donated to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office by A .T. & T.