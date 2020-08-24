Bay County Shelter Adopting Out Dogs Rescued in Saginaw County Investigation
(source: Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center)
10 dogs at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center are ready for adoption.
The dogs were recently part of an investigation in Saginaw County into neglect and hoarding. 44 dogs in all were taken from two separate homes in the investigation. Many of the animals were sent to area shelters for treatment and adoption. The dogs at the Bay County facility are all Chihuahuas or Chihuahua mixes.
Adoption applications can be filled out online here or by visiting the center at 800 Livingston St. in Bay City.