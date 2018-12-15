Bay County Search for Missing Woman

The Bay County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing person. Thirty-two-year-old Tiffany Stocks has been missing since November 28th. She was last seen in Saginaw, on Whittier near 13th St. The sheriff’s office is working with Saginaw Police on the case.

Stocks is 5’10” and about 110 lbs. She has several tattoos, a flower on her left wrist, a rose on the back of her neck and rsary beads on her left ankle. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Converse tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Stocks, call the Bay County Sheriff’s office at 989-895-4050.