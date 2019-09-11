Bay County Salutes Long Time Civic Servant Walter Wozniak
The Bay area salutes long time servant Walter Wozniak, Jr. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
If it involved business at City Hall in Bay City or elections across Bay County, Walter Wozniak was involved.
From 1968 until 1985, Wozniak was Bay City’s clerk. During 30 years with the Bay County Board of Canvassers, Walt and the board certified election results and presided over ballot recounts. He decided at the young age of 96, it’s time to let the youngsters do the job.
Wozniak, with Bay City businessman Warren Burkhardt, raised the money to make sure the clock in the city hall tower was right more than twice a day. It still works today.
Before his government career, Wozniak worked at Bay Products, American Hoist & Derrick and Prestolite. A U. S. Army veteran, Wozniak served in World War II and the Korean War.
On Tuesday, September 10, the Bay County Commission honored Wozniak for his love of the community and work ethic. Many of the people he trained for public service called him a perfectionist with a focus on accuracy and the rule of law. Those attending the board session gave Walt a standing ovation as he received the proclamation from Bay County Commission Chairman Michael Duranczyk and Bay County Executive James Barcia.