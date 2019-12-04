Bay County Register Of Deeds Office Leading Fight Against Ransomware
Bay County Register of Deeds Brandon Krause. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County is taking the lead when it comes to fighting ransomware.
Register of Deeds Brandon Krause says recently developed software protections mean his office would be up and running just 24 hours
after an attack. By contrast, Krause noted sites in other counties might be down for as long as four to six months, adding the inability
to record property transactions would stall economic growth.
Krause is co-chair of the Ransomware Project working nationally with the Property Record Industry Association. They educate other Register of Deeds officials around the country about how to spot, prevent and ultimately solve ransomware attacks.