Bay County Red Pony League Team Gets Proclamation From Bay City
Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham presents a proclamation to the Bay County Red Pony League Team. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Bay County Red team that made its way to the Pony League World Series championship game in Pennsylvania received a proclamation for their outstanding season during the Bay City
Commission meeting Monday.
Tuesday is Bay County Red All Stars Day in Bay City.
Team Manager Jim Butts says he’s proud of his 13 and 14 year old stars. Butts added his squad staged several stirring comebacks to get to the title match up which they lost to Chinese Taipei Nine to One.
Butts believes that loss doesn’t diminish at all what was accomplished, including another in a long tradition of great County based youth baseball teams.