Bay County Receiving Grant Money To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Bay County’s Health Department will receive a $75,000 CDC grant through the state to combat the opioid epidemic.

Health Officer Joel Strasz says a task force assembled two to three years ago will be reactivated to assess progress

toward implementing a comprehensive plan. Strasz added data will be gathered showing when and where overdoses are happening which will be matched with information from 9-1-1, hospital emergency rooms and first responder’s.

He explained there will be outreach to primary care providers to make available more Naloxone which reverses overdoses. Strasz discussed the grant with the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.