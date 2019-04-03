Bay County Receiving Grant Money To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Bay County Health Department Health Officer Joel Strasz addresses the County Board of Commissioners' Ways and Means Committee

Bay County’s Health Department will receive a $75,000 CDC grant through the state to combat the opioid epidemic.

Health Officer Joel Strasz  says a task force assembled two to three years ago will be reactivated to assess progress
toward implementing a comprehensive plan. Strasz added data will be gathered showing when and where overdoses are happening which will be matched with information from 9-1-1, hospital emergency rooms and first responder’s.

He explained there will be outreach to primary care providers to make available more Naloxone  which reverses overdoses. Strasz discussed the grant with the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee  Tuesday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Independent Contractor To Help Bay County Animal Control With Outreach Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation In Saginaw Township Bay City Commissioners Adopt E-Cigarette Ordinance Amendment April Fool’s Joke Resolution Highlights Bay City Commission Meeting Saginaw Shooting Under Investigation Saginaw County Man charged with Elder Financial Abuse
Comments