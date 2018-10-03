Bay County Prepares To Adopt Proposed 2019 Budget

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says not many changes are planned for the proposed 2019 budget totaling almost $140,000,000.

Barcia says one adjustment will involve creating a Department of Veterans Affairs by designating that title for the

Director of Administrative Services. Barcia explained that change would pave the way for more federal and state money becoming available to support veterans services.

Barcia added Bay County has roughly 9,600 veterans making it the highest percentage per capita among all Michigan counties.

The budget will be adopted prior to the start of the new fiscal year January First.