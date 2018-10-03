Bay County Prepares For Juvenile Murderer Resentencing Hearing

Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko says she’s determined to keep Dominic Paul Burdis of Bay City in prison for a murder committed in 1994.

County Executive Jim Barcia says the Board of Commissioners reluctantly agreed Tuesday to provide up to $20,000 to secure an expert witness to help in the process. Barcia explained Dr. Elissa Benedek would review psychological and prison records in addition to providing testimony. Borushko added she would do what she could to try to reduce those costs.

Burdis was sentenced to life in prison prior to his 18th birthday and has to be resentenced under recent US and

Michigan Supreme Court rulings.

A hearing will occur before Circuit Judge Harry Gill some time in 2019.