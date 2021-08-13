Bay County Posts County Clerk Vacancy

The Bay County Clerk position has opened up following the vacancy of current clerk Cynthia Luczak. No reason for Luczak’s departure has been given at this time.
Anyone wishing to apply for the clerk’s position can visit selfservice.baycounty-mi.gov/MSS/employmentopportunities/default.aspx to fill out an application. Applicants are instructed to complete an online application and include a letter of interest and resume to the Attention of: Bay County Personnel Director, Tiffany Jerry. All applications must be submitted prior to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
To be eligible for the clerk’s position, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Michigan and Bay County. Applicants must also be registered to vote in Bay County and be willing to submit to background check in accordance with the Bay County Personnel Policy.
A county clerk’s responsibilities include filing and maintaining all vital records including Birth, Death and Marriage certificates with records dating back as far as 1867. The clerk also serves as the Chief Election Officer and maintains an accreditation with the State of Michigan. The Clerk programs Optical Scan voting equipment to be utilized in every election. Legislation effective 1/1/05 places the County Clerk in charge of all school elections.
The appointment will be made through December 31, 2022. As this is an elected office, applicants would be responsible for filing the necessary paperwork to file as candidate in accordance with Michigan Election Law for the August primary and November General Elections in 2022, the opportunity to be elected to a full, four-year term of office following the expiration of the appointment period.