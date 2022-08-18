WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
The Morning Team
5:30am - 9:00am

Bay County Pony League Team Out of World Series

By News Desk
August 18, 2022 5:30AM EDT
Share

The Pony League baseball team from Bay County has come home from the Pony World Series in Johnstown, Pennsylvania with a loss, but an experience in which only a few get to participate.

The team played against New Taipei City from Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, suffering a 12-0 loss, which knocked Bay County out of the tournament. However, the team had two wins in the series, beating Hagerstown, Maryland and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. This is also the tenth year in a row the Bay County team has made it to the world series and 15th appearance overall.

The world series championship game yesterday saw New Taipei City defeat Monterrey, Mexico 4-1.

Popular Posts

1

WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
2

Man Arraigned On Charges of Drunk Driving in Arenac County Crash Death
3

Edenville Dam Assessment Begins This Week
4

Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
5

Listen to the Mrs. Has a New Podcast!

Sports News