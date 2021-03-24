Bay County Opens Vaccine Registration to Ages 16+
(Alpha Media file photo)
Registration for the coronavirus vaccine in Bay County is now open to residents ages 16 and up.
Health officials say a lot of time and effort goes into trying to fill vaccine clinics, even as some residents 65 and older yet need to receive their vaccines. Recently, the state opened up vaccinations to people age 50 and older and people 16 or older with underlying health problems. However, officials say it’s better to register as soon as possible instead of after those residents become eligible.
Bay County is currently above the state average for vaccine distribution, with 34 percent of residents receiving at least one dose. Midland county is at 36 percent while Saginaw County is at 32 percent.