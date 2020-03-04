      Weather Alert

Bay County Officials Considering Expanding Animal Services And Adoption Center

John Hall
Mar 3, 2020 @ 9:29pm
Bay County Commissioner Michael Lutz. (photo courtesy of Bay County)

Bay County voters could be asked to decide a millage request to expand the Animal Services and Adoption Center.

County Commissioner Michael Lutz will seek approval of a proposal at the March 10th full board session to hire  a consultant to determine exactly how much space is needed and the cost. Lutz hopes the information can be finalized by mid summer in time to get wording for a millage approved in August which would be followed by a November vote.

Lutz believes there is a need for more room to provide  greater separation for dogs and cats which would reduce their stress plus the potential for spreading diseases

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News