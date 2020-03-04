Bay County Officials Considering Expanding Animal Services And Adoption Center
Bay County Commissioner Michael Lutz. (photo courtesy of Bay County)
Bay County voters could be asked to decide a millage request to expand the Animal Services and Adoption Center.
County Commissioner Michael Lutz will seek approval of a proposal at the March 10th full board session to hire a consultant to determine exactly how much space is needed and the cost. Lutz hopes the information can be finalized by mid summer in time to get wording for a millage approved in August which would be followed by a November vote.
Lutz believes there is a need for more room to provide greater separation for dogs and cats which would reduce their stress plus the potential for spreading diseases