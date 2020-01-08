Bay County Officials Concerned About Rising Water Levels
Bay County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz addresses the County Board of Commissioners' Ways and Means Committee. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Water levels in Lake Huron are approaching record high’s and could gain another 11 inches by the end of summer according to the National
Weather Service. Bay County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz says the 1986 record will likely be surpassed sometime in February or March.
Manz is advising shoreline property owners throughout the County to be pro-active. That includes updated flood insurance, sandbagging
and having an evacuation plan that could last at least several days.
Manz spoke after addressing the County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.