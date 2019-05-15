Bay County Officers Share During Memorial ceremony

The Bay County Fraternal order of police helped the community see early today why this year’s National Police Week is so important.

F.o.P.-Lodge 103 President, Bay City Department of Public Safety Sergeant Rod Schanck, had a chance to tell of police officers past and present who put their lives on the line from outside the Bay City Law Enforcement Center. The Bay County Peace Officers memorial day ceremony was one of multiple events going on in the Great Lakes Bay Region this week to recognize the men and women of law enforcement.

Schanck said his journey to join the police force all began in a Mio elementary school when he met an Oscoda county officer who came to visit the school as a part of the D.A.R.E program. As Schanck went through college, he gravitated towards the Criminal Justice Program and eventually joined Bay City. He said it was a natural calling that gives him a chance to encounter new, tough experiences nearly every day.

Police Memorial week is being observed this year to honor the 42 officers and 5 K-9 officers who have died in the line of duty all over the country this year, and the many who have gone before them.