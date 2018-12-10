Bay County Murder Suspect Arraigned

An investigation is continuing into a Friday night homicide in Auburn.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded sometime before 7:30 PM to a residence on 320 Roberts near Ruth where the victim was identified as 62 year old Jean Rich. She had been shot to death. After a brief search, authorities apprehended Rich’s ex-husband, 63 year old Dennis Rich.

Dennis Rich was arraigned in Bay County District Court Monday afternoon on four felony counts including open murder and continues to be held in the Bay County Jail without bond. State Police Detectives were assisting Sheriff’s Deputies with the case.