      Weather Alert

Bay County, Midland Police Search for Larceny Suspects

News Desk
Jul 25, 2022 @ 6:30am

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation and is asking for the public’s help.

Police say payment envelopes were taken from the Oakside Manufactured Home Community in William’s Township. Police say the incident could be linked to thefts at several apartment complexes in Midland, where two men and the owner of what’s described as a white Ford Crown Victoria are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information about either case can call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department or the Midland Police Department.

Popular Posts
Fashion Square Mall Being Offered in Online Auction
Grandfather Dies Attempting to Save Young Boy Who Fell Into the Saginaw Bay
Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs
Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire
Woman Killed in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On