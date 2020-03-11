Bay County Market Sale Approved
The Bay County Board of Commissioners deliberates before a vote on the sale of the Bay County Market property. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Bay County Commission on a six to one vote Tuesday approved the sale of the County Market to Bay City which bid the asking price of $250,000.
The board majority had indicated it no longer wished to provide upkeep for the Market property. Commissioner Michael Lutz cast the lone no vote.
The city is working with the Bay City Housing Commission on a development plan that would encompass the Market plus the nearby former YMCA property.