Bay County Man Wins Big After Playing Michigan Lottery Game

A Bay County man ended up $1 million dollars richer after playing Michigan Lottery’s ‘Wild Time Millions’ game. The 48-year-old man says he was driving and had to pull over when he realized what the winning star on ticket meant. The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunrise Convenience store at 3950 Wilder road in Bay City.
The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymouse, has opted to accept a lump sum payment of $634,000 rather than take the full million over the course of 30 years. He plans to buy a new home and car before investing the rest.