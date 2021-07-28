Bay County Man Wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery Instant Game

A 58-year-old Bay County man has won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at CB Discount on Broadway in Bay City and has claimed his prize at lottery headquarters.
“I purchased some tickets and had my wife scratch them off,” said the player. “When she scratched the $300,000 amount, she didn’t believe it was true, so she had me look the ticket over to be sure. We started jumping up and down we were so excited. It was a great feeling.”
He said he plans to pay bills and invest some of his winnings. The $5.00 Wild Time Deluxe game launched in April and still has $18 million in prizes remaining, including another $300,000 top prize.