Bay County Man Wins $1 Million Prize in Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A Bay County man recently collected nearly $700 thousand after winning a scratch-off from the Michigan Lottery.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he bought a Cash is Queen instant game ticket at Jack’s Fruit Market at 1000 Salzburg Avenue in Bay City when he went back to return an item and won the $1 million prize. Lottery officials say he chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $693 thousand.

The man says he plans to pay off his house then save the rest of his winnings.