WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay County Man Wins $1 Million Prize in Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Game

By jonathan.dent
January 16, 2024 1:36PM EST
Share
Bay County Man Wins $1 Million Prize in Michigan Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Michigan Lottery

A Bay County man recently collected nearly $700 thousand after winning a scratch-off from the Michigan Lottery.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he bought a Cash is Queen instant game ticket at Jack’s Fruit Market at 1000 Salzburg Avenue in Bay City when he went back to return an item and won the $1 million prize. Lottery officials say he chose to receive a one-time lump sum of $693 thousand.

The man says he plans to pay off his house then save the rest of his winnings.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide
2

Northern Michigan Woman Killed In Mundy Township Crash
3

Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Murder Case
4

Crash in Northern Bay County Sends Teen to Hospital
5

Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash