Bay County Man Killed on e-Bike

Police in Bay County are investigating a crash that occurred this past Saturday in a rural area of Williams Township.

Police say 19-year-old Isiaih Eagly was riding a Jetson electric bicycle west on West Midland Road near South Flajole Road around 11:30 P.M. when he was rear ended by a 2013 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 36-year-old Midland County man. Police say they don’t believe the Tahoe driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

First responders attempted to render aid to Eagly, but he died at the scene. Police say low visibility in the area may have contributed to the crash. They are working to determine if the e-bike had the proper lighting for night riding and where Eagly was in the roadway during the crash.