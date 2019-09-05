Bay County Man Accused of Arson of Fathers Home
Luke Weismiller
A Bay county man is accused of starting fires at his father’s home in Monitor township.
Firefighters and Michigan State Police responded August 23rd around 4:30am to a residential fire at 5033 Two-Mile road, to find a home, garage, camper, and truck all on fire.
Troopers spoke with the homeowner- who said he was woken up by smoke alarms and thick smoke.
When the man got outside, by knocking out a window mounted air conditioner, he found a 5 gallon gas can.
The house, camper, and truck were all considered losses totaling more than 184 thousand dollars.
Police are alleging the man’s son, Luke Weismiller, admitted to setting the fires after he got out of work in standish around 2 am.
Weismiller appeared in Bay County District Court on august 26th for arraignment on single counts of second-, third-, and fourth-degree arson; which are 20, 10, and 5-year felonies.
He is set to appear for a preliminary examination September 11th.