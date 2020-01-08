Bay County Looking To Sell Market Complex In Bay City
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County is looking to relinquish the County Market complex on Columbus Avenue in Bay City after many years.
County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Duranczyk made the motion Tuesday which was approved by the Board’s Ways and Means Committee.
Duranczyk explained the site has been going downhill for a long time and the County simply does NOT have the money to maintain it.
He says an appraisal has been completed prior to putting the property up for sale. His hope is that the land can be converted into housing or some other use.