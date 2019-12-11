Bay County Leaders See Concern For Potential Weather Disasters
Bay County Commissioner Ernie Krygier is concerned about what Mother Nature may do this winter. Krygier says experts predict the Great Lakes water levels could rise another 11-inches.
Krygier said there could be a repeat of the 1960’s when huge chunks of ice, blown ashore by strong northeast winds, destroyed several seasonal cottages along Saginaw Bay’s Kilarney Beach.
Krygier’s resolution, approved by the Bay County Commission, Tuesday, December 10, declares the Great Lakes water levels are already negatively affecting tourism and shoreline communities. It calls on Lansing and Washington, D.C., to declare the shorelines a disaster area and provide aid to assist in recovery from weather related damage.