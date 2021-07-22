Bay County Law Enforcement Officers Recognized By CrimeStoppers

At this week’s Bay City Commissioner’s meeting, CrimeStoppers of Bay County had a moment to honor 2020’s Trooper and Officer of the Year.
President Thomas Matuszewski presented Trooper of the year to Sergeant David Stoppa, a 22 year veteran with the Michigan State police Tri-city Post.
Stoppa has served on the Third District Fugitive team searching for violent criminals and as a member on the department’s Emergency support team, as well as a former Undercover narcotics officer with BAYANET.
Recently he helped develop and deploy a new training program meant to coach first responders in setting up containment perimeters to keep paramedic and bystanders safe.
Officer of the year went to Justin Mlujeak, a two year member of the Bay City department of public safety.
Currently assigned to patrol operations, Mlujeak also serves as field training officer and has been able to pinpoint potential criminals behavior during traffic stops or field interviews to develop probable cause leading to an arrest.
Three incidents involving Officer Mlujeak were highlighted during the award presentation including the disarming and protection of a suicidal individual on the Cass river bridge.
Other cases shared included his arrest and confession elicitation of a robbery suspect on Cass Avenue, and the life-saving medical attention he provided to a clerk at a convenience store on Bay City’s west side who had been stabbed.