Bay County Board of Commissioners discusses job study during their Personnel/Human Services Committee meeting.

Bay County is in the final stages of a nearly year long job study, focusing on wages and benefits.

County Executive Jim Barcia says it’s the first such study since 1972 with Bay County being compared to 10 other counties across Michigan.

Barcia says Bay County has an advantage with its defined benefit pension and a generous health care package, even

though salaries are not the highest but compare favorably to other communities.

A final version of the study should be released by early May.