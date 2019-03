Bay County Commissioners Deliberate During Their Ways And Means Committee Meeting Tuesday

Bay County is hoping to benefit from a series of videos to be developed by Rochester, New York based C-G-I Communications.

County Executive Jim Barcia says they’ll showcase assets ranging from education, and real estate to development ready sites to attract potential new businesses. Barcia added the County won’t pay anything as C-G-I will seek out sponsorships from business and community groups to cover the estimated $5,000 cost.

The videos are expected to take several months to develop.