Bay County Healthcare Workers Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccine
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) is pleased to announce that healthcare and other critical infrastructure workers who live or work in Bay County may register to receive the COVID-19
vaccine by completing the survey linked here.
Registering online is easy and secure. The registration survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and must be completed in a single session. Workers completing the survey will receive an email notification for an appointment when the vaccine will be administered to them. Vaccination will occur at Bay County clinics or other partnered medical facilities. The length of wait between completing the registration survey, receiving an appointment email, and getting the vaccine will depend on BCHD’s supply of vaccine, the local demand for vaccine, and each worker’s
prioritization relative to others seeking the vaccine.
The registration survey serves multiple purposes:
- 1. Provide important patient education to vaccine recipients.
- 2. Collect essential information from vaccine recipients.
- 3. Facilitate scheduling appointments for vaccination on a prioritized basis, consistent with guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
- 4. Minimize the time required to administer vaccine at the scheduled appointment.
“The online registration process gives us the opportunity to protect the health of our community by getting the right people the vaccination at the right time,” said Joel Strasz, Public Health Officer at the Bay County Health Department. “The newly authorized COVID-19 vaccines leverage the latest scientific advances and provide public health with powerful tools for reducing infections and restoring the normal functioning of our communities. We encourage all health care and critical infrastructure workers do their part—get registered and get vaccinated.”
The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines will help us protect our communities. Bay County’s goal is to have 70% of its residents vaccinated by July 4th.
BCHD has a supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Persons who live or work in Bay County (or elsewhere, as resources allow) may obtain the COVID-19 vaccine from BCHD. BCHD is currently building a coalition of providers to administer vaccine in the community. Some people will have access to the vaccine from other local sources:
- 1. McLaren Health Care (McLaren): McLaren employees and affiliated providers and staff will have the ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a McLaren facility or select Walgreens in their communities. McLaren is already administering vaccine to these staff.
- 2. Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program (CDC): Residents and staff of nursing homes and longterm care facilities (including Assisted Living Facilities, Homes for the Aged, and Adult Foster Care Homes) will have the ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at these facilities through a program organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with CVS and Walgreens. These pharmacies are expected to begin their vaccination efforts next week.
- 3. COVID Vaccination Program Enrolled Providers: Some local medical providers are expected to request and receive COVID-19 vaccine in the future. It will be possible to identify providers with vaccine using Vaccine Finder after COVID-19 vaccines are added to that system.
While the recent surge of positive cases has lessened to some extent it is still vital that everyone throughout our community take all the actions necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- 1. Wear a mask: anytime you might end up being in close proximity to persons from outside your household.
- 2. Watch your distance: maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other persons whenever possible.
- 3. Wash your hands: using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or else using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- 4. Avoid poorly ventilated spaces: meet outdoors whenever possible if you will be gathering with other persons from outside your household.
- 5. Avoid crowds: limit the duration of time you spend in public venues and limit your number of close contacts among persons from outside your household.
- 6. Quarantine when exposed: if you were identified as a close contact to a person deemed infectious, remain at home until 14 days have elapsed since your most recent exposure to any infectious person.
- 7. Get tested: if you develop COVID-like symptoms, seek testing promptly and self-isolate while awaiting results.
- 8. Self-isolate when infected: if you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home until 10 days have elapsed since the onset of your symptoms (or since testing was performed if you remain symptom free).
Please do your part and help minimize the spread of COVID-19. For the latest and most accurate information regarding the COVID-19 please go to the Bay County Health Department website at www.baycountymi.gov/Health/COVID19/