Bay County Health Officer Discusses Coronavirus
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz addresses the County Board of Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
No coronavirus cases have been reported in Michigan yet, but Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz predicts that will change soon as the disease spreads.
Strasz told the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday people need to regularly wash their hands, not touch their face and frequently clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces. He advises people who think they’ve been exposed somehow to contact their health care provider who can either order the test or contact the Health Department to get the test ordered.
Strasz explained a key goal is to test people while limiting who else may be put at risk during a testing procedure.