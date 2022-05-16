Bay County Health Dept. Providing Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests in Response to Uptick in Cases

With cases of COVID-19 increasing in the past three weeks, the Bay County Health Department (BCHD) is providing free rapid antigen tests. Residents can pick them up at the Bay County Health Department, at 1200 Washington Ave in downtown Bay City during normal business hours while supplies last.
The Bay County Health Department is also recommending getting vaccinated and boosted, along with wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public settings or crowds. They recommend a high filtration respirator, like KN95 mask, for ideal protection. Free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Mask Up, Mask Right” campaign. Find distribution sites at: Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888- 535-6136.
For information on treatment options if you test positive for COVID-19, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/resources/therapeutics-information-page
For the latest and most accurate information regarding the COVID-19 go to the Bay County Health Department website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health/COVID19/.
For more information regarding face masks, visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/types-of-masks.html