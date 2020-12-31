Bay County Health Department Warns of Vaccine Misinformation on Social Media
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The Bay County Health Department is looking to stop some misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media.
Officials say recent Facebook activity told people to contact the Bay County Department on Aging to register for vaccinations for those 60 and better. This information in not only inaccurate, it was not authorized by the Bay County Health Department, the Bay County Department on Aging or Bay County itself.
The Health Department is currently working to provide vaccinations for people in phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution which is critical healthcare, long-term care staff and residents and necessary healthcare workers. Healthcare or critical infrastructure workers who live or work in Bay County can complete the survey to register to receive a vaccine.
For current and accurate information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Bay County, please follow the Bay County Health Department Facebook page and website at baycounty-mi.gov/Health/COVID19.