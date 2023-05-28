Bay County Health Department to Host Community Input Sessions

The Bay County Health Department will hold community listening sessions next month to address chronic disease and social determinants of health. The sessions aim to gather input on food insecurity, housing instability, and the built environment.

According to the 2023 County Health Rankings National Findings Report, Bay County Ranked #61 out of 83 for health outcomes and factors in Michigan. Leading causes of death in the county include heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, diabetes, and accidents. Adults in Bay County also reported an average of around 5 and a half days out of the month when their mental health was not good, more than a day higher than the national average.

The listening sessions will take place on June 6 and June 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bay City. Capacity is limited, so anyone looking to attend is asked to RSVP by June 2nd. Contact the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4009 for more information.