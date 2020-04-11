Bay County Has Recorded Its First Covid-19 Related Death
(source: Getty Images)
The Bay County Health Department is reporting its first COVID-19 related fatality. The deceased is elderly male resident who was hospitalized at Covenant Health Center in Saginaw.
“I am sending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this resident who has lost their loved one. I
know no words can lessen the grief that is felt at this moment, but know that our Bay County Community is sending
many well wishes to you at this very difficult time. This heartbreaking loss is an urgent reminder that we, as a
community, all need to be taking the social distancing and hygienic practices recommended for defeating this virus
with the upmost seriousness in order to keep all of our residents healthy,” said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.
“This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community, said Public Health Officer Joel
Strasz.” It is critical that we band together to protect each other and work cohesively to slow the spread of this virus.
It’s important that every Bay County resident be aware of, and avidly use, prevention methods including hand
washing, avoiding touching your face, covering your cough or sneeze with the crook of your elbow or tissue,
avoiding contact with those who are symptomatic, and most importantly staying home if you are sick or could have
been exposed to someone who is.”
As of this morning, Bay County currently has 53 positive cases of COVID-19, including this reported death. Most of
these individuals are recovering from their symptoms at home, and at this time, we can confirm that there are four
positive case that have fully recovered.
For the latest and most accurate information regarding the COVID-19 please go to the Bay County Health
Department website at www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health and the Center for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov.