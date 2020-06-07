Bay County Government Offices Opening
In compliance with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order, Bay County will open its governmental buildings to the public starting Monday.
In order to protect the health of employees and constituents, the county is requesting everyone who enters the facilities practice good hygiene, wash their hands upon entry and use sanitizer often. Masks are strongly encouraged in all county facilities. And most importantly, anyone not feeling well or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to please stay home.
For a list of county buildings and services which open to the public Monday, visit the county website.