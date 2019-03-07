Bay County Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says a lone suspect escaped on foot after robbing the Admiral Gas Station at 212 South Euclid around Seven Wednesday night.

Cunningham added no weapon was seen as the suspect walked in and demanded the clerk hand over all the money in the cash register. The suspect was described as white, in his mid 30’s with a medium build and 5′ 7″ to 5′ 8″. Clothing included a black hooded sweatshirt.

A State Police helicopter and K-9 unit assisted Sheriff’s Deputies in the search for the suspect.