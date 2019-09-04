Bay County, Freeland Prison Form Unique Partnership
Some dogs at Bay County’s Animal Services and Adoption Center will be going to prison. Administrative Services Director Craig Goulet says it’s not because they’re bad, the dogs will be trained for adoption by inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility near Freeland.
The inmates chosen as trainers are selected by prison staff through a screening process. It is a privilege that can be taken away from an inmate.
Goulet said the training program used at the prison was developed by a nationally known, professional, dog trainer.
The prison staff will visit the animal shelter by the Bay County Fairgrounds and select six dogs for the program. As a dog is adopted, another dog will join the program.