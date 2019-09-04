      Weather Alert

Bay County, Freeland Prison Form Unique Partnership

Bill Hewitt
Sep 3, 2019 @ 10:16pm

Some dogs at Bay County’s Animal Services and Adoption Center will be going to prison. Administrative Services Director Craig Goulet says it’s not because they’re bad, the dogs will be trained for adoption by inmates at the Saginaw Correctional Facility near Freeland.

The inmates chosen as trainers are selected by prison staff through a screening process. It is a privilege that can be taken away from an inmate.

Goulet said the training program used at the prison was developed by a nationally known, professional, dog trainer.

The prison staff will visit the animal shelter by the Bay County Fairgrounds and select six dogs for the program. As a dog is adopted, another dog will join the program.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
River Roar Returning to Bay City
Rock the Hill to Rock Bay City This Summer
Sports News