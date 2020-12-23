Bay County Food Connection Committee Provides Food Distribution Resources
During the holidays, especially amidst a pandemic, many people are finding themselves in need. The Bay County Food Connection committee, a collaboration of local organizations committed to ensuring food access in Bay County, wants residents to know where to turn and that help is available.
“During a year this tough, we want to make sure that anyone struggling is aware of the amazing support our community has to offer,” Nicole Luczak, associate director of the United Way of Bay County and Chair of the Bay County Food Connection Committee stated. “Especially for many families who rely on school meals for children that may not be available during the two week holiday break.”
2-1-1 is a resource available 24/7 to connect people to organizations and programs providing food, rent/mortgage and utility assistance as well as any other need they might have. In addition, a list of food distributions, meals and pantries is provided:
- Dow Bay Area Family YMCA 7-day bulk meal distribution for children 18 or younger on December 28th from 4-6 pm at the YMCA (225 Washington Ave) and Messiah Lutheran (501 S Catherine St) – grab ‘n go style. Beginning January 4, 2021, bulk meals will be available Mondays & Thursdays from 4-6 pm at the YMCA and Messiah Lutheran. Children do not need to be present for pickup. The YMCA also has lunch available daily from 11am-12pm Monday through Friday and Emergency Food Boxes available anytime during normal business hours or call to schedule a delivery.
Emergency food boxes by pickup or delivery for adults or families in need:
- “Truck 2 Trunk” food distribution with FBEM on January 11th – starting time 10 am until the food is gone.
- Food of Faith- Takeout meals every Sunday from 2:30- 3:30 pm @Trinity Episcopal Church 815 N Grant St. Bay City, 48708
- Safe Harbor- (706 Joseph St. Bay City, 48706) Mass food giveaway every Tuesday through January. Starting at 11 am until food is gone Food pantry every Monday 1 to 3 pm. Takeout meals Monday and Tuesday starting at 5:30 pm until gone.
- Salvation Army (401 10th St. Bay City, 48708) lunches Monday – Saturday 11-1 including Christmas day. Food Pantry is open Monday – Friday 12:30-3 pm except Christmas eve and Christmas day.
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan Mobile Food Distributions:
- December 22nd, & 29th – 11 am @ Safe Harbor
- January 4th – 10 am @ Shalom Assembly of God (Dominion Life Ministries)
- January 5th – 11 am @ Safe Harbor
- January 8th – 12 pm @ Church of God (301 N Madison Ave Bay City)
- January 11th – 10 am @ Dow Bay YMCA
Thanks to support from the United Way of Bay County, 2-1-1 is available to assist people who are in need with local, state and national resources that may be available.“We, at 2-1-1, are here for our community no matter the day or time; always here to help those who just need one place to go to look for assistance or to even offer themselves as a volunteer” said 211 Northeast Michigan Director, Sarah Kile. “Our services never close and are free to the public by simply dialing 2-1-1” Kile reassured.
The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA has been a key player in addressing any gaps in the food system. With their emergency food box program, delivery service and meals for children 0-18 years old available daily they have stepped up to make sure no one goes hungry in Bay County. “As a pillar of our community for over 135 years, we strive to fill its needs rather than our own,” said Dow Bay Area Family YMCA CEO, Jim Vietti. “That’s why we are so grateful to be working with organizations like United Way, 2-1-1, and others with missions that align with ours, so that we can continue finding more ways to positively impact our community especially during these challenging days.”
For more information or referrals to local resources, Bay County residents are asked dial 2-1-1, text their zip code to TXT211 (898211), or use the 10 digit number (888)636-4211 to contact 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan with all their human care needs inquires, to be effectively directed to the best resources available.