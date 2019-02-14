Bay County Fatal Fire Under Investigation

A man has died in a garage fire in Bay County’s Kawkawlin Township. State Police from the Tri-City Post said troopers responded to the home at 2545 Liney Lane after a 911 call came in about 9:25 pm. The caller said there was smoke in the garage and smoke detectors were going off. They had information that a couple lived at the address, and the wife was unable to find her husband.

Kawkawlin Fire Department personnel were on scene when troopers arrived, and emergency personnel later found the husband dead in the garage. He was identified as 80-year-old Lester Stark. State Police say they were told the victim often worked on projects in his garage, and was doing so when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled.