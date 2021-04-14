Bay County Extends Emergency Declaration, Pauses J&J Clinics
(Alpha Media file photo)
Bay County has joined surrounding communities in extending its local emergency declaration.
Following extensions in Saginaw county and several other nearby municipalities, Bay county commissioners approved an extension of the current declaration through July 13th.
The extension will allow county boards and public forums to meet virtually in accordance with the state’s open meetings act, unless extended or cancelled before then.
In addition to the emergency orders, Bay County Health officer Joel Strasz shared with commissioners the department will also be halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in clinics county-wide until more research has been done following recent blood clot side-effect concerns.
For now- he says anyone who has already gotten the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine shouldn’t worry too much as the issue only currently appears to be in a rare, miniscule number of cases involving hormonal birth controls; but everyone should certainly keep an eye on both their personal health and the matter at large.
Strasz adds clinics through the county will continue as scheduled for the time being, but will be switching to the Pfizer Vaccine as availability allows.