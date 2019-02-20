Bay County Executive Supports Bay City Plan On Bridges

Bay City is pushing ahead with a request for proposal for a public-private partnership to upgrade the city’s Liberty and Independence bridges. That’s supported by Bay County Executive Jim Barcia who says the city might also want to consider seeking part of the Governor’s proposed infrastructure money estimated at $3,000,000,000 annually.

Barcia says it could be late April or early May before the city considers RFP responses. He explained the County will try to give whatever backing it can to the city whether it’s financial or perhaps placing a millage proposal on the 2020 ballot.