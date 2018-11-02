Bay County Economic Development Agencies Try Innovative Way To Attract New Companies

Entrepreneurs with a variety of ideas have been competing since July for over $40,000 in prizes. The ‘Pitch a Dream’ contest was sponsored by the Bay County Growth Alliance, Bay Future and the Central Michigan University Research Corporation.

The winner of the $25,000 top prize, Luke Lloyd, explains his 10-year old company, Dribble Stick Training, teaches the basic basketball skills. His company has trained several thousand students, from eight-to-15 years old.

A 41-year-old Flint native, Lloyd played professional basketball for nine years, in six European countries.

Central Michigan University Research Corporation President Erin Strang said the competition, starting in July, wrapped up Thursday afternoon when ten finalists presented their business model and results to a panel of judges at downtown Bay City’s State Theatre.

Other companies provided concierge services, items to assist disabled people and as business service consultants.