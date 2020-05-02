Bay County E.R. Nurse Wins New Car on ‘The Price is Right”
An E.R. nurse from Bay County has some new wheels after appearing on Friday’s episode of ‘The Price is Right’.
Brandon Little of Pinconning won both a new car and a nearly 31 hundred dollar ATV after being chosen as a participating contestant at a show taped in February.
He couldn’t share that he won until the episode aired this week, but says he’s been a fan of the show since he was little and wanted to make the most of his opportunity.
The 2020 Chevy Sonic prize was won during the “Cover Up” segment, a game where he had to guess how much the car was worth by getting the right sequence of numbers…
His final answers? $3,099 for the ATV; $18,374 for the Sonic.
Little says it was a crazy once-in-a-lifetime experience that he’ll always remember.