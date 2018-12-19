Bay County Democrats Condemn State GOP Lawmakers

Steps taken by legislative Republicans in Michigan and Wisconsin to limit the power of newly elected Democratic leaders were condemned Tuesday by Democrats on the Bay County Board of Commissioners.

County Commissioner Kim Coonan says the board majority called out what it thinks is the unfairness of the G-O-P’s actions. Coonan believes it’s important to send a message to outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder as he contemplates how much of the proposed legislation to sign.

The Bay County resolution passed six to one with the lone no vote coming from Republican Vaughn Begick.